Man pleads guilty to child porn charges after donating computer to nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The man accused of donating a computer filled with child pornography admitted to his crimes on Friday, but he won’t be going to prison.

“I’m going to give you conditions that you will abide with and as I said before, you took the plea if you violate these conditions in any meaningful or significant way you will end up in prison,” said Judge Daniel Ramczyk.

Keith Mager, 61, made the donation to Adelante’s headquarters off Osuna in 2017. According to police, IT later discovered about 50 pictures of naked young girls.

Friday in court, Mager pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography. Judge Ramczyk sentenced Mager to 6-years probation. Under conditions, that he can’t be around any minors or possess electronic devices that connect to the internet.

It’s unclear if he has to register as a sex offender. KRQE News 13 has reached out to the district attorney’s office to find out.