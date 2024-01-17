FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Farmington pleaded guilty to arson for burning down a home within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation on Aug. 28.

Ulrick Bruce Canyon, 40, is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. In his plea agreement, he admitted to burning down the home by pouring lighter fluid in the bedrooms and then, after lighting the fire, throwing two propane tanks into the fire. Canyon then left the residence with a wheelbarrow full of his clothing and was confronted by Navajo Nation Police officers.

Canyon will remain in custody pending sentencing. He faces up to life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, investigated this case.