ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man accused of beating a two-year-old boy and sending him to the hospital has pleaded guilty.

Steven Gallegos pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse for beating his girlfriend’s son last year.

The boy was admitted to the hospital with bruises all over his body.

This is the second time Gallegos has admitted to hurting a child. He pleaded guilty in a 2011 case to beating his then-girlfriend’s three-year-old son to death.

On Tuesday, the judge signed off on the plea agreement Gallegos reached with the state.

The boy’s mother, Stormy Torres, is also facing charges for the beating.

Court records show there is a warrant out for her arrest after she missed a court hearing last month.