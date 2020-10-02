Man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that 21-year-old Jarvis Myiah Delgarito of Iyanbito, New Mexico pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer on September 29. According to court records, Delgarito admitted that in the late evening of Feb. 12, he was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Isleta Police Department booking room for processing.

While he was there, he reportedly became upset and head-butted a Special Law Enforcement Commissioned officer. Delgarito also allegedly kicked the officer’s calf several times.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the officer suffered bruising on her face, scratches on her hands and a contusion on her head. The incident took place within the exterior boundaries of the Pueblo of Isleta in Bernalillo County.

Delgarito is awaiting sentencing in custody and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. The Isleta Pueblo Police Department investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rozzoni is prosecuting the case.

Latest News: