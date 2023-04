ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing and decapitating a homeless woman has taken a plea deal. Andrew Garcia pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing Audra Willis to death in December of 2017.

Her body was found near a ditch in Four Hills. The death sparked concerns among homeless advocates and Native American communities.

Garcia wasn’t arrested until a year and a half later. Under a plea deal, Garcia faces up to 18 years behind bars.