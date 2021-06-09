Man pleads guilty to 2015 murder on Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old man faces life behind bars for a murder on the Navajo Nation. Mathias Neal of Sheep Springs pleaded guilty to beating a victim with brass knuckles and rocks in 2015 at a chapter house in San Juan County.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, Neal admitted being aware that the victim tried to run away and not fight back. Neal and an accomplice then dragged his body away from the scene.

His sentencing has not been set. The case was investigated by the Farmington office of the FBI and the Navajo Division of Public Safety and Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline D. Wilson is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.