ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 62-year-old man has pled guilty to a decades-old Bernalillo County rape. The district attorney’s office said Albert Arnold asked a woman for directions in 1996 but then pulled her into his car at gunpoint and drove to a remote area to sexually assault her.

He was sentenced to 36 years in prison. He is already serving a 62-year sentence for other rapes.