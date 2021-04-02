Man pleads guilty to federal charge after shooting rifle out Albuquerque apartment window

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that an Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Citing public court records, the U.S. Attorney’s Office states 38-year-old Roy Thundercloud fired several shots out of his apartment window near Albuquerque High School on May 31, 2020.

Thundercloud is also accused of trying dispose of the rifle shell casings by throwing them in the apartment complex’s dumpster. He eventually surrendered to authorities after police responded to the scene to secure the area and detain him.

Due to previous felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, burglary, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, Thundercloud could not lawfully possess the rifle or ammunition. He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Task Force and Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Mease is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.