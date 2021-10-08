Man pleads guilty in connection with murdered teens case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of two Albuquerque teens. Stephen Goldman Sr. was charged after hiding a gun and burning the car used to move Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef‘s bodies. They were found dumped on the mesa in Rio Rancho in 2018.

Friday, Goldman Sr. pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. His son, Stephen Goldman Jr. is charged with the boy’s murders and is awaiting trial.