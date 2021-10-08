Man pleads guilty in connection with murdered teens case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of two Albuquerque teens. Stephen Goldman Sr. was charged after hiding a gun and burning the car used to move Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef‘s bodies. They were found dumped on the mesa in Rio Rancho in 2018.

Related coverage

Friday, Goldman Sr. pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. His son, Stephen Goldman Jr. is charged with the boy’s murders and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES