Man pleads guilty for role in Albuquerque sex trafficking ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Indiana man pleaded guilty to running a sex trafficking ring in Albuquerque. Matthew Woods, 32, admitted to helping recruit women and minors, forcing them into prostitution, and punishing them when they did not comply.
Story continues below
- Wildfires: “It is kind of crazy”: People near Ruidoso react to Ball Field Fire
- Local: Crossing guard suffers broken leg after being struck by car
- Unemployment: New Mexicans receive debit cards for unemployment benefits they never applied for
- New Mexico: City, county leaders can’t agree on how to fix levee breach near Roswell
He was charged alongside Cornelius Galloway who is accused of being the leader of the organization, and Marcus Taylor, who investigators say transported the victims. Woods faces up to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced and will be required to register as a sex offender.