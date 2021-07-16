Man linked to two separate Albuquerque murders in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, linked to two separate murders was in court Friday. Izaiah Garcia is accused of the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming after-party. Police say Markey was not the intended target. Garcia’s trial, in that case, is expected to start next week.

Garcia is also charged in the murder of Cayla Campos. Officials say Garcia shot and killed Campos back in 2019 at Bianchetti Park while she was playing Pokeman Go. Police say it’s because she saw him combat armed robbery.