Man linked to triple homicide arrested, victims identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD’s SWAT team has arrested a man in connection to Wednesday’s triple homicide that led to three bodies being dropped off at Kaseman Hospital. Two of the victims have also been identified.

Richard Kuykendall

Richard Kuykendall, 41, is being charged federally with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The complaint says the incident happened Wednesday in the alley behind Mario’s Pizza on San Pedro and Cutler.

A dark-colored Chevy Malibu pulled up next to him, Kuykendall tried getting in, and shots were reportedly fired toward him.

The complaint says Kuykendall ducked while several more shots went through the windshield, and it’s unclear if he was hit. He was able to get in the car and shut himself inside.

A few seconds later, he exited the car and walked to a nearby dumpster where APD later found a pistol. Kuykendall got back in the car’s driver seat, on top of the driver.

The complaint states he drove to Kaseman Hospital, told a security officer there were three dead guys in the car, and fled the scene. “We want to bring closure to this incident, but the vast majority of these cases, it does take time to investigate it,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

APD detectives tracked down Kuykendall late Friday night and tactical officers detained him at a home near Tramway and Lomas.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the deaths of the three men. Police have identified two of them as 44-year-old Brandon Torres and 41-year-old James Fisher. They say the third man’s family has not been notified of his death.

Court records state the dead men were all members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and that Kuykendall has an “apparent association.” An agent said Kuykendall may be responsible for the death of one of them.