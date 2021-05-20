Man linked to Kaseman triple homicide to remain in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man linked to a triple murder will remain in federal custody. Richard Kuykendall was arrested for being a felon with a gun after three bodies were found in a bullet-riddled car at Kaseman Hospital last week.

Kuykendall has not been charged with the murders. In a detention hearing Thursday, the defense argued someone inside that car opened fired and Kuykendall tried to offer aid. However, the judge ordered to keep Kuykendall detained because he has a history of failing to appear in court.

