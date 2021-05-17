Man linked to Kaseman car homicides to make first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man tied to a triple homicide is expected to make his first appearance in federal court Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, last Wednesday, a car pulled next to Richard Kuykendall in the alley near San Pedro and Cutler.
Story continues below
Related Coverage:
- Man linked to triple homicide arrested, victims identified
- Man linked to Kaseman Hospital triple homicide being federally charged
- 3 bodies found in car at Kaseman Hospital, police search for person of interest
As he tried getting in, shots were reportedly fired toward him, however, the Albuquerque Police Department says surveillance video shows him walk to a dumpster where police later found a pistol.
Police say Kuykendall drove to Kaseman Hospital and told a security officer there were three men dead in the car. He was arrested Friday night at a home in east Albuquerque.