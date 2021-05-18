Man linked to Kaseman car homicides makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man tied to a triple homicide made his first court appearance in federal court, Tuesday. Police say Richard Kuykendall was the man who told a security guard a Kaseman Hospital about the bodies left in the parking lot last week.

Court documents identify a different scene near San Pedro and Cutler saying shots came from a car, Kuykendall was trying to get into. Surveillance showed him walking to a dumpster where a gun was later found. Then the bodies were later found at Kaseman. He was arrested Friday night.

Right now, he’s only charged for being a felon with a gun. Kuykendall has not yet been charged with murder. Kuykendall and all three victims have apparent ties to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. A federal detention hearing is set for Wednesday.