Man learns sentence for raping Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The man who the Albuquerque Police Department says forced his way into a woman's apartment to rape, then rob her, will spend more than two decades behind bars.

Charles Taylor, 22, was arrested last year after his fingerprints were found inside a 59-year-old woman's apartment at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments.

The woman was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Monday in court, Taylor pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and robbery.

Judge Brett Loveless then sentenced him to 21 years behind bars.