SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno Diaz is the driver who led police on another wrong way chase Monday, the third this month.

According to police they received a call about a man beating and forcing a woman into his car in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Zafarano Drive. Police tried pulling over Bueno Diaz, but he fled eventually heading south on the northbound lanes of I-25. Police say they paralleled Bueno Diaz, staying in the correct lanes of travel. According to police they were able to stop traffic in both directions on the interstate. Police say they attempted to deploy stop sticks on four different occasions, but Bueno Diaz was able to avoid them. New Mexico State Police were able to use a pursuit intervention technique to stop Bueno Diaz.

Bueno Diaz was taken into custody, he is charged with battery on a household member, assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. There is still no information on the condition of the woman that was in the car with him.