ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is arrested after leading police on a chase, and changing his story multiple times. An APD officer tried pulling over a stolen vehicle near San Pedro and Central Monday night.

The driver fled, and an officer located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with no one inside near Bullhead Park. A gun was found inside.

That’s where the officer found Jonathan Ayala. First, Ayala told police he was just working out at the park. Then said he was waiting to be picked up by someone in the vehicle. He then said he was a passenger.

Finally, he admitted to officers he was driving the vehicle and the gun inside was his. Ayala is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other warrants.