Man leads Albuquerque police on car chase while on GPS court monitoring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wild ride on a New Mexico highway, with deputies dodging bullets and shooting back through their own windshields. Turns out, the man they were chasing was supposed to be on GPS court monitoring.

Now the district attorney is fighting to make sure this time that defendant does not end up back on the streets. “We are extraordinarily lucky that someone wasn’t killed in one of these events,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.

They tried to keep Jacob Montoya behind bars on auto theft and gun charges last summer. “It’s that kind of risk that I think we need to recognize each and every time we put one of these defendants back out on the streets,” Torrez said.

But Judge Neil Candelaria released him on GPS monitoring instead. In November, he and a woman Christine Dimas, are accused of robbing workers at gunpoint at a Santa Fe Starbucks drive-thru, then getting into a high-speed chase with Santa Fe Deputies that ended on Highway 285 near Clines Corners.

As Dimas shot at deputies, the deputies fired back through their windshields, killing Dimas, and wounding Montoya before he gave himself up. A few days before, Montoya is also accused of robbing a Rio Rancho Sonic. “While the defendant was in warrant status, he picked up three new felony cases in the month of November,” said Prosecutor Carmen Gutierrez.

Prosecutors say it turns out, Montoya’s GPS monitor’s battery died back in August. “We are at a loss with regard to what happened to GPS,” said Torrez.

The DA says he is looking into how his office did not know about it. “We didn’t receive a non-compliance report until he was picked up in another county for these other violent crimes,” Torrez said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are calling on the court to keep Montoya locked up. “The defendant has clearly violated his conditions of release, has no regard for the orders of this court, and went on a violent crime spree,” said Gutierrez.

There is a hearing next week on whether to revoke Montoya’s release. He is staying behind bars in the meantime.