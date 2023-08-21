ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man, who reportedly plotted to kidnap and kill Justin Bieber, has gotten himself into more trouble while behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint, Tanner Ruane is facing aggravated battery charges for helping jump a Metropolitan Detention Center inmate. He’s currently serving eight years for an armed robbery in 2021.

Ruane was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in 2014, after he was contacted by Dana Martin to kidnap, castrate, and murder Justin Bieber and his bodyguard. Martin is serving a life sentence on rape and murder charges.

Ruane is scheduled to be arraigned on the aggravated battery charges on September 7.