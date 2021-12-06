Man killed in southeast Albuquerque connected to 2019 corn vendor robbery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones knows that his life outside of the octagon has been controversial at times. He talks about that, his departure from Jackson and Wink Academy, his future in the octagon and helping New Mexico families in Van Tate's Sports office.

Jones said he has had a lot of growth as a person over the last few months. With the holidays approaching, Jones is in a giving mood and hoping to help 100 families in New Mexico with a 500 dollar Walmart gift card. "I've had a real controversial journey, you know, a lot of good, and there's been some bad in there," said Jones. "I just want to try to right some wrongs for sure."