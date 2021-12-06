Man killed in southeast Albuquerque connected to 2019 corn vendor robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque last week has been in the news before for crimes targeting a well-known corn vendor. Tory Burdex was arrested two years ago for beating and robbing a man at a roadside stand near Tramway and Montgomery.

Story continues below

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to probation. Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department announced Burdex was the victim of a deadly shooting near Central Ave. and Wyoming Blvd. that happened on Dec. 3, 2021. At last check, APD did not have any suspects in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES