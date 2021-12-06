Man killed in southeast Albuquerque connected to 2019 corn vendor robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque last week has been in the news before for crimes targeting a well-known corn vendor. Tory Burdex was arrested two years ago for beating and robbing a man at a roadside stand near Tramway and Montgomery.
He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to probation. Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department announced Burdex was the victim of a deadly shooting near Central Ave. and Wyoming Blvd. that happened on Dec. 3, 2021. At last check, APD did not have any suspects in custody.