ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who police say keeps making the same mistake was back in court on Friday. Earlier this month, police say Matthew Nieto was involved in a serious crash at Eubank and Lomas and tried to run off.

This comes after Nieto was sentenced to probation back in August for his role in a 2017 carjacking and crash that killed an innocent man. Thursday in court, Nieto plead not guilty to his most recent charges.

He will be held until trial.