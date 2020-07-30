Man involved in shooting near daycare sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of opening fire near an Albuquerque daycare was sentenced on Thursday. In 2017, Andre Robinson along with Ja’Karl Jenkins fire shots along Montgomery near Noah’s Ark Children’s Center.

The men were shooting at another vehicle. A man in a car with his family were caught in the crossfire and a little girl was cut by shattered glass.

The two men were charged with shooting from a motor vehicle. Jenkins is currently serving nine years in prison. Robinson was sentenced to three years in prison.

Related Coverage: