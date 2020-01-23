Man involved in police chase that killed Albuquerque teen faces sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a police chase that led to the death of a teen is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon. Fifteen-year-old Manny Tapia was walking home from work at Cottonwood Mall in July when he was hit and killed crossing the street.

Juan Ramirez, 30, pleaded guilty to driving the stolen truck but was not charged for Manny’s death. Under the plea agreement, Ramirez faces up to three years in prison for stealing the truck.

Meanwhile, the teen’s family filed a wrongful death suit against the Albuquerque Police Department last week.