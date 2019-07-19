Man involved in high-profile murder, home invasion in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He spent just 10 years in prison for his role in a high-profile murder, and for nearly beating an elderly couple to death during a home invasion–and when Benito Lopez was released last year, he violated his probation and was sent back to prison.

Just a year later, he’s back out and back in trouble. In 2007, Lopez was sentenced to 15 years for the attack on Rita Atencio, 61, and Carlos Atencio, 68. They were brutally beaten and stabbed in their Cuba home. Lopez also played a role in the murder of his friend Alex Ogle after he refused to take part.

Lopez was released last year after serving 10 years behind bars, but months later violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor. For that violation, Judge Louis McDonald sent Lopez back to prison to serve two more years.

Lopez was recently released again on July 1, and a day later he violated his probation by never showing up to meet his probation officer. According to court documents, he turned himself in days later.

His probation violation hearing is scheduled for next month. Lopez originally faced 42 years in prison for his involvement in the crimes. The Sandoval County District Attorneys’s office said the judge can make him serve out the rest of that sentence.