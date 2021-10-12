Man involved in at least four car accidents during BCSO chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty man is facing a range of charges including four counts of leaving the scene of an accident and DWI for an incident that happened back in September. On the evening of September 11, 2021, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a red Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly down Tramway Blvd.

According to a criminal complaint, the truck, driven by 39-year-old Pete Fredrick Perez, was traveling northbound on Tramway. Officials say Perez was involved in at least four separate vehicle crashes occurring along Tramway. According to BCSO, crashes caused by Perez happened on Tramway at Copper, Menaul, Montgomery, and near Sandia Casino.

The complaint states Perez was observed failing to maintain lanes as well as driving in oncoming lanes of traffic. When deputies caught up with Perez in the area of Tramway and I-25, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Perez continued to flee deputies, however, and eventually came to a stop at Second Street and Sanchez Road northwest, just north of Alameda Road.

Deputies say when Perez exited his vehicle, he lost balance and fell to the ground. The complaint states Perez was observed having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and smelled of alcohol. Once Perez was in custody, he was taken to UNM Hospital.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, reckless driving, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated fleeing from an officer, and driving while intoxicated. Court records indicate Perez has been arrested for DWI six times over the past ten years.

On September 29, a request to keep Perez behind bars until his trial was granted by district court. On that same day, a motion to suspend the trial due to Perez’s competency was also granted. The case will be re-evaluated on November 15.