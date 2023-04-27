ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Noah Tapia, one of the three people charged with shooting at Bernalillo County headquarters in October 2021, has taken a plea deal. The county estimated the gunmen caused around $500,000 in damage.

Tapia pled guilty to two charges tied to the shooting along with a drug possession charge. Under a plea deal, he faces 364 days at the Metropolitan Detention Center and must split the restitution costs with the others involved. “The goal is that he be on probation and be able to gain employment so he can pay back the restitution in this case,” said Christine Jablonsky, prosecutor.

Earlier this year, Marcus Rowe pled guilty to the Alvarado Square Shooting along with an armed robbery that ended with a man shot in the face and other crimes. He’s serving a 13-year sentence for both crimes.