ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a car theft turned shooting will remain in jail while he awaits trial. 32-year-old Fabian Gutierrez allegedly stole a car, shot at the owner, and then led police on a chase around town on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

Gutierrez also allegedly threw his gun from the vehicle; the gun was later found by city workers. According to investigators, Gutierrez is a habitual car theft. A judge has granted the state’s pretrial detention motion.