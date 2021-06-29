Man indicted in deadly November DWI crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A grand jury has indicted a man accused in a deadly DWI crash months ago. On the morning of November 14, Dylan Loretto is accused of crossing over the center lane while driving north on Highway 550 hitting a Subaru head-on.
The driver, Cody Muchmore died on the scene. While Muchmore’s girlfriend, Elizebath Bailey who was the passenger survived. Her sister said after the crash she was badly injured. A grand jury indicted Loretto on charges including vehicular homicide for the death of Muchmore and great bodily harm by vehicle for the injuries Bailey sustained.