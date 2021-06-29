Man indicted in deadly November DWI crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A grand jury has indicted a man accused in a deadly DWI crash months ago. On the morning of November 14, Dylan Loretto is accused of crossing over the center lane while driving north on Highway 550 hitting a Subaru head-on.

The driver, Cody Muchmore died on the scene. While Muchmore’s girlfriend, Elizebath Bailey who was the passenger survived. Her sister said after the crash she was badly injured. A grand jury indicted Loretto on charges including vehicular homicide for the death of Muchmore and great bodily harm by vehicle for the injuries Bailey sustained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES