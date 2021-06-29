Man indicted in deadly November DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before stepping foot into Albuquerque as a member of the Isotopes, outfielder Wynton Bernard already had a head full of memories from the Duke City. "We have so many memories here. I mean coming over here with my mom, my dad," said Bernard.

The memories are from watching Lobo football games. Wynton's brother Walter, 12 years his senior, was an All-Mountain West defensive back for New Mexico in the late '90s. "We use to come over every single weekend and watch him play," said Wynton. "So, now that I'm here, he's going over places to eat. We're always like hey, go to Rudy's, you know, tells me all the good spots. I really want him to come back here and watch me play because that would be cool. I got to see him play here. He should be able to come and see me play."