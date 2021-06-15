Man indicted by grand jury in death of Doña Ana County Detention Center inmate

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney reports that an indictment was issued against Samuel Enriquez by a Doña Ana County Grand Jury. According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, Enriquez is charged with second-degree murder of inmate Corey Willis.

Enriquez is a member of the Doña Ana Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and was arrested on December 19, 2019. Enriquez was found by the Third Judicial District Court to be dangerous to the community on December 27, 2019, and he was ordered to be held for trial without bond.

His trial set in November of 2020 was delayed due to COVID-19 and Enriquez is set for a jury trial on the attempted first-degree murder charge on September 13, 2021. The incident at the detention center took place on May 26, 2021.