Man in skirt allegedly attacks woman in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man allegedly attacked a woman downtown and exposed himself in a grocery store wearing a red top and a green skirt.

On the afternoon of November 17, Penelope Jenks (also known to go by Peter) approached Jasmine Sanchez outside of her apartment in the area of Coal and 5th St. According to a criminal complaint, Sanchez stated Jenks was wearing a red sweater with a bright green skirt. Sanchez also noted Jenks wasn’t wearing pants and his genitals were exposed.

Jenks allegedly attacked Sanchez and pushed her to the ground before running west on Coal to the Country Club Market. Sanchez followed Jenks in hopes of identifying who had attacked her.

When Sanchez arrived at the store, she could hear Jenks yelling about being followed. The owner of the market asked Sanchez to call the police and Sanchez left.

As she was walking back to her apartment, Sanchez could hear Jenks yelling behind her. Jenks then grabbed a rock and threw it at Sanchez, hitting her in the back. Jenks approached Sanchez and allegedly grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.

Jenks then ran east on Coal without any further altercations.

Police say the owner of the Country Club Market knows Jenks from previous incidents and says he is usually not wearing pants and sometimes carries a teddy bear. He has a long arrest history, which includes criminal damage to property, larceny, and battery upon a peace officer.

There is currently a criminal summons charging Penelope Jenks with battery and indecent exposure.