ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man currently serving time for killing a man and injuring his dog appeared in court again today, Apr. 21, but this time it was for a different murder. Xavier Marquez is accused of killing Daniel Bustos outside the Travel Lodge at Coors and Illif in June 2021. Today he pleaded not guilty to Bustos’ murder.

Marquez claims Bustos shot first, however, police say all 14 casings found at the crime scene are from Marquez’s gun. Marquez recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 33-year-old Shawn Lynch, who was walking his service dog in September 2021 – just three months after the alleged murder of Bustos.

Marquez’s next trial date has not yet been set. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.