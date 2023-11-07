ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Metzgar, already serving a sentence for federal drug trafficking charges, was sentenced for the murder of a 15-year-old boy. Metzgar was in front of Judge Courtney Weaks for a plea hearing Tuesday morning. In April 2020, Metzgar got into a shootout with another car near Central and Unser killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez.

Metzgar pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a firearm enhancement, as well as tampering with evidence. Judge Weaks sentenced him to 18 years with five years of supervised probation.

Metzgar is already serving 12 years in California on federal charges. Once he’s released, he’ll spend the remainder of his sentence here in New Mexico.