Man in FBI custody after shooting incident on the Navajo Nation

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bloomfield man is facing federal charges in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fired several rounds near houses and other buildings on the Navajo Nation in early April.

Ewing Todacheene, 33 is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He allegedly fired several rounds form a rifle while driving a vehicle in and near the community of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle, southeast of Farmington. No one was injured in the shooting.

The Navajo Police Department arrested Todacheene with the assistance of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and the FBI. Todacheene had an initial appearance via teleconference in U.S District Court in Albuquerque on Wednesday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources