Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating what led to a shooting that left a man with critical injuries at a metro area hotel.

The incident took place on Sunday around 7 p.m. at the Siegel Select hotel on University near Menaul where officers were dispatched in response to a shooting. Police say when the arrived at the scene they found one male with at least one gunshot wound.

The male was rushed to UNMH where he was last known to be in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information regarding a potential suspect or suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.