Police are still investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Wisconsin NE.

When Albuquerque Police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are in the process of “interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.”

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.