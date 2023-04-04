ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshals have arrested 26-year-old Benjamin Joseph Hart in Albuquerque who was wanted for multiple sex offenses against children. Hart was charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes in Louisiana. He is also facing unrelated charges out of New Hampshire that include indecent exposure and prohibited computer service use.

Officials learned that Hart was traveling through New Mexico as a tractor-trailer driver and arrested him on Monday. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and after being deemed healthy, taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center where he was awaiting extradition to Louisiana.