Man in Albuquerque arrested 7th time for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is locked up, facing felony DWI. Police say they caught him making an illegal left turn in an ART bus lane and when the pulled him over, they found he had six prior arrests for driving drunk.

Edison Walters, 37, was stopped on Feb. 12. Police say they found him with an almost empty bottle of booze in the car. Court records show this seems to be a common thing for Walters and now, instead of just a misdemeanor arrest, he’s facing prison time — up to three years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

Albuquerque Police Department lapel camera video captured the exchange between Walters and the officer who pulled him over.

Officer: Hey Eddie, how much alcohol have you had to drink today?

Walters: Three shots.

Officer: Three shots of what?

Walters: 99 Banana

Officer: 99 Banana, like the miniatures?

Walters: Yeah.

While talking to Walters, officers say he had slurred speech, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and had a revoked driver’s license. Shortly after, he tells police he had a few shots about an hour and a half before he was stopped. Once stopped, Walters tells officers it’s his sister’s car.

Officer: Whose car is this?

Walters: (unintelligible)

Officer: Oh, she doesn’t have insurance? What’s your sister’s name, Eddie?

Refusing to take field sobriety tests, officers place Walters in cuffs and put him in the back of the cruiser. When they head back to his car to do inventory, they find a nearly-empty bottle of vodka between his seat and a bottle of strawberry lemonade Svedka vodka in the center console. In a criminal complaint, the arresting officer says Walters became increasingly agitated and called the officer a “stupid bald-headed mother f****r” before eventually falling asleep in the back of the police car.

After a fourth offense, DWI becomes a felony. Walters has been indicted by a Grand Jury now after his seventh arrest. On someone’s eighth offense, they are sentenced to a mandatory 10 years in prison.

After the indictment, Walters was arrested again on Feb. 28. He has a court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.