NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Sunland Park, New Mexico the morning of Friday, Feb. 24.

Police responded to a call about an intoxicated male arguing with two other individuals at a residence near 113 Calle Diaz on Thursday, Feb. 23, around 11:50 p.m. As officers began investigating the situation, 42-year-old Leonardo Hernandez allegedly pulled out a handgun.

At least one Sunland Park police officer fired at least one round from his weapon, striking Hernandez. Hernandez was transported to a hospital in El Paso where he then died.

No police officers were harmed in the incident and the officers involved have not yet been identified. New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are currently working to determine the series of events leading to the shooting. They will then share their findings with the district attorney for review and consideration.