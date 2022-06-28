FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released about the man accused of crashing his car into a Farmington Police officer, prompting the officer to open fire. The officer pulled over Ladarius Tinhorn last Thursday near 11th St. and Tucker Ave. but Tinhorn fled into a dead-end road.

The officer got out of his cruiser telling Tinhorn to stop when police say Tinhorn sped up, nearly pinning the officer against his vehicle. That’s when the officer opened fire. Police found Tinhorn and a 17-year-old inside the car a few blocks away. Neither was hurt, but police say Tinhorn was drunk at the time.