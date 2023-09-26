ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man facing many charges in connection to a string of armed robberies appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday, September 26. In the hearing, Judge Emeterio Rudolfo ruled that 44-year-old James Metts will be held behind bars until his trial.

Metts is facing 26 charges, including false imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated shoplifting, armed robbery, and more. According to the criminal complaint, Metts and an accomplice robbed numerous stores from August 26 through September 16.

The state asked for pretrial detention based on the violent nature of the crimes, Mett’s criminal history, and his failure to follow court orders. The judge agreed with the state and ruled in favor of the pretrial detention. A trial date has not yet been set.