ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is suspected of helping his girlfriend plan the murder of her ex-boyfriend in 2022 will begin his trial soon.
Derrik Bonner, along with Maria Acosta, is accused of breaking into David Salazar’s apartment last August and killing him.
Bonner’s trial will start Monday morning at 8:30. He is charged with murder and aggravated battery, along with other charges.
As for Acosta, a judge sentenced her to 18 months.