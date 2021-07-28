Man headed to trial for crash that killed Albuquerque mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled there’s enough evidence to send a man to trial for a high-profile crash that killed an Albuquerque mom. Wednesday, the court heard from a witness to a crash back in September that killed Erika Chavez and launched a citywide awareness campaign called ‘Speeding Has a Name.’

Jose Ortiz-Munoz, 23, ran a red light at Unser and Tower before plowing into Chavez’s car killing the mother of three. Wednesday, a crash reconstruction specialist told the court, the defendant’s car was going 80 miles per hour just seconds before the crash.

The defense pointed to evidence that Ortiz-Munoz did apply the brakes and tried to get the case downgraded to the lesser charge of careless driving but Judge Clara Moran ruled to try Ortiz-Munoz on the original charge of homicide by reckless driving.