PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Portales was sentenced by Judge Donna J. Mowrer to seven years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five years of supervised probation, for possessing child pornography.

Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Amador Mendoza, 51, on April 27, 2022, for failing to register as a sex offender. Mendoza was wanted out of Texas for possession of child pornography and failing to register. Investigators found videos and depictions of child pornography at Mendoza’s house and on his electronics.

Mendoza is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.