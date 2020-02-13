Man found with police vest, handcuffs prompts warning about imposters

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is warning people about police imposters.

During a traffic stop Saturday night, an officer found a bulletproof vest and handcuffs in a 22-year-old man’s car. The vest had the word “police” printed on the back. Authorities say the man denied using the items to impersonate a police officer and no charges were made.

However, officers say enough information was obtained to seize the vest and handcuffs pending further investigation. The Roswell Police Department encourages citizens to drive to a well-lit, public area if they question the legitimacy of someone attempting to pull them over.

The department says all RPD officers will have a badge, gun, and police radio with them while they are on duty. If you suspect you’ve encountered an imposter call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.