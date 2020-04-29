Man found shot outside south Roswell home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is dead after police say he was shot during a fight. Police were called around midnight on Wednesday to a home on East Ballard near Main south of Roswell.

Officers found 37-year-old Leroy Jaramillo Acosta who had been shot. He was transported to a Lubbock hospital where he died.

Wednesday afternoon, police charged Arturo Duran-Lujan. According to a criminal complaint, the two got into an argument before Duran-Lujan shot Jaramillo. It’s unclear why they were fighting but witnesses say the two didn’t get along.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources