Man found shot outside south Roswell home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is dead after police say he was shot during a fight. Police were called around midnight on Wednesday to a home on East Ballard near Main south of Roswell.

Officers found 37-year-old Leroy Jaramillo Acosta who had been shot. He was transported to a Lubbock hospital where he died.

Wednesday afternoon, police charged Arturo Duran-Lujan. According to a criminal complaint, the two got into an argument before Duran-Lujan shot Jaramillo. It’s unclear why they were fighting but witnesses say the two didn’t get along.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss