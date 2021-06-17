Man found incompetent in child abuse cases now facing gun charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man deemed incompetent to stand trial in a child abuse case is facing a federal gun charge. Michael Prudhomme faced charges in 2017 after a one-year-old he was watching was hospitalized with severe scalding burns.

A district court judge ruled Prudhomme was not mentally competent to proceed in the case. Under federal law, that prohibits him from having a gun. A criminal complaint states last year, Prudhomme sold a handgun to an undercover ATF agent for $600. He was due in court Thursday for a hearing about having his conditions of release revoked.

