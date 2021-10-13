Man found guilty of stabbing stranger at South Valley Albertsons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder trial ended with a guilty verdict Wednesday. A jury found Lucas Herron guilty of second-degree murder for killing a stranger at a South Valley Albertsons in 2018.

Prosecutors say the victim, Daniel Sandoval, and his wife exchanged fleeting eye contact with Herron outside the store at Rio Bravo and Isleta and that set Herron off. He stabbed Sandoval to death inside the store.

Herron’s attorney argued he acted in self-defense but the jury did not buy it. Herron faces more than 25 years in prison.