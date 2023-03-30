LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces jury has found 47-year-old Juan Baños-Lopez guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Amberly Busby-Lopez. Baños-Lopez has been detained since the 2019 incident.

Las Cruces police were called out to the couple’s home regarding a domestic disturbance in November 2019. Lopez’s son told police that he overheard his father telling a relative that he had killed his wife and that he was planning to kill himself.

When officers arrived at the home, no one responded, so they broke through the front door. Upon entry, officers found Baños-Lopez still breathing with a kitchen knife in his chest. Officers also located Busby-Lopez with several knife wounds.

Baños-Lopez was transported o the Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was treated. He was then taken to the Dona Ana County Detention Center to be held through the investigation.

According to the medical investigation, Busby-Lopez had four stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. Baños-Lopez admitted to stabbing Busby-Lopez in his interview at the hospital.

Baños-Lopez has already served 1,221 days in confinement and faces up to 15 years. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.