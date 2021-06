ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man for ramming his SUV into the Metropolitan Courthouse. In 2019, Gilberto Durades Lachera crashed into the security gates at the New Mexico State Police Albuquerque station on Carlisle and took off.

He then plowed through the front glass at Metro Court. He faces up to three years in prison. His sentencing has not been set.